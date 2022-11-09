Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car

article

Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian.

Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.

Norris never reported to school and has not been heard from since her disappearance.

The missing teen is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Norris was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and red. black, and white Air Jordans.

If you have any information about where Norris could be, call the Clayton County Police Department