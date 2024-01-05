Salmonella outbreak linked to charcuterie meats, recalled items shipped to Georgia

Twenty-four people in 14 states have been infected with the salmonella bacteria linked to Busseto Foods Charcuterie Samples, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the number of those infected is likely much higher because many people recover without medical care and are not tested.

The illnesses were reported in Washington, Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey.

On Jan. 3, Fratelli Beretta USA recalled more than 11,000 pounds of the ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products. The items in question were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The samplers were sold as two 9-ounce packages and have a lot code of L075330300 and best by date on April 27, 2024. The recalled products also have the establishment number "EST. 7543B" inside the USDA mark of inspection and "EST. #47967" printed with the lot and date codes.

Salmonella was identified in an unopened sample of the recalled item collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as a part of the investigation. Testing is being conducted to determine if the Salmonella in the sample is the outbreak strain.

Investigators are working to determine which meat product was contaminated and identify any other food products that may be contaminated.

Fortunately, no one has died. However, the CDC says that consumers should check their refrigerators for the recalled products. If you have any of the recalled product, you can throw it away or return it to the store.

Also, if you have any of the recalled product, you should wash surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with the product.

Symptoms of salmonella infections include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection, chills, headache, nausea and vomiting. If you believe you have a salmonella infection, you should reach out to your doctor.