Sally weakens to tropical depression, brings flooding and power outages to Georgia

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:02 PM EDT until SAT 11:24 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
20
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:45 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Spalding County, Butts County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EDT until SAT 3:39 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:39 AM EDT until THU 9:45 AM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County, Fulton County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:17 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:50 AM EDT until THU 7:33 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:34 AM EDT until THU 9:45 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:41 PM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 1:21 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:27 PM EDT until SUN 10:38 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:27 AM EDT until THU 3:45 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 7:06 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:02 AM EDT until THU 2:43 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 AM EDT until THU 2:53 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County

Sally weakens to tropical depression, brings flooding and power outages to Georgia

Published 
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tropical Depression Sally continues to weaken as it moves over the South after hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane but is still a dangerous rainmaker as it moves into Georgia.

The tropical depression’s maximum sustained winds early Thursday have decreased to near 30 mph with additional weakening expected.

As of 5 a.m., Sally was centered about 50 miles southeast of Montgomery, Alabama, and is moving northeast near 12 mph.

Sally made landfall near the Florida-Alabama line around 5:45 am. Wednesday with 105 mph winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and trapping people in high water as it pushed inland.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Sept. 16, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Georgia is bracing for heavy rains, possible flooding, strong wind gusts, and a couple of brief weak tornadoes cannot be ruled out through Friday morning.

MORE: Officials: 1 dead after large tree falls on SW Atlanta home

Sept. 16, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The slow movement of Sally continues and is expected to bring historic flooding, with storm total rainfall up to 30 inches in some areas of Florida and Alabama. As remnants of Sally track over middle Georgia, the rain will increase across our area through Thursday, and winds will get gustier. Winds can gust near or over 30 mph at times. With a saturated ground, that can be enough to bring down trees. 

Sept. 16, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The biggest impact on metro Atlanta will be torrential rain. An estimated 3 to 4 inches will fall from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning, with some isolated higher amounts farther south, and lesser amounts farther north. Any adjustments in the forecast path can shift where the bullseye of heaviest rain will fall, so everyone needs to remain on alert for the possibility of flash flooding. 

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Georgia EMCs are reporting about 6,200 outages across the state. Georgia Power reported over 18,000 customers affected by outages.

Sept. 16, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, and Pulaski counties until Friday morning.

Sept. 16, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the possibility of 3 to 6 inches of rain for most of metro Atlanta. The highest amounts of rainfall will be along a line from Columbus to Griffin to Athens. Those areas could see 5 to 7 inches. Some isolated areas could see up to 9 inches of rain or more.

Sept. 16, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Runoff associated with the heavy rains could produce flash flooding and river flooding.

Sept. 16, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Remember to never drive through areas where water is covering the road. Turn around, don't drown!

Sept. 16, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Thursday for Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, and Toombs counties.

The FOX 5 Storm Team predicts east winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Those gusty winds could blow unsecured object, down trees and powerlines, especially given the already saturated grounds. Power outages are possible overnight, so plan accordingly. 

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Sally is the earliest 18th named storm in a busy tropical season, beating Stan, which formed on Oct. 2, 2006.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the latest on Sally throughout the week, and bring you new details as they become available.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.