Sally weakens to tropical depression, brings flooding and power outages to Georgia

Tropical Depression Sally continues to weaken as it moves over the South after hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane but is still a dangerous rainmaker as it moves into Georgia.

The tropical depression’s maximum sustained winds early Thursday have decreased to near 30 mph with additional weakening expected.

As of 5 a.m., Sally was centered about 50 miles southeast of Montgomery, Alabama, and is moving northeast near 12 mph.

Sally made landfall near the Florida-Alabama line around 5:45 am. Wednesday with 105 mph winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and trapping people in high water as it pushed inland.

Georgia is bracing for heavy rains, possible flooding, strong wind gusts, and a couple of brief weak tornadoes cannot be ruled out through Friday morning.

The slow movement of Sally continues and is expected to bring historic flooding, with storm total rainfall up to 30 inches in some areas of Florida and Alabama. As remnants of Sally track over middle Georgia, the rain will increase across our area through Thursday, and winds will get gustier. Winds can gust near or over 30 mph at times. With a saturated ground, that can be enough to bring down trees.

The biggest impact on metro Atlanta will be torrential rain. An estimated 3 to 4 inches will fall from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning, with some isolated higher amounts farther south, and lesser amounts farther north. Any adjustments in the forecast path can shift where the bullseye of heaviest rain will fall, so everyone needs to remain on alert for the possibility of flash flooding.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Georgia EMCs are reporting about 6,200 outages across the state. Georgia Power reported over 18,000 customers affected by outages.

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, and Pulaski counties until Friday morning.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the possibility of 3 to 6 inches of rain for most of metro Atlanta. The highest amounts of rainfall will be along a line from Columbus to Griffin to Athens. Those areas could see 5 to 7 inches. Some isolated areas could see up to 9 inches of rain or more.

Runoff associated with the heavy rains could produce flash flooding and river flooding.

Remember to never drive through areas where water is covering the road. Turn around, don't drown!

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Thursday for Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, and Toombs counties.

The FOX 5 Storm Team predicts east winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Those gusty winds could blow unsecured object, down trees and powerlines, especially given the already saturated grounds. Power outages are possible overnight, so plan accordingly.

Sally is the earliest 18th named storm in a busy tropical season, beating Stan, which formed on Oct. 2, 2006.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the latest on Sally throughout the week, and bring you new details as they become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.