Developing

Officials: 1 dead after large tree falls on SW Atlanta home

Published 
Updated just in
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Person dead after tree falls on home

Firefighters say a person died after a large tree fell on a southwest Atlanta home.

ATLANTA - Firefighters said one person is dead after a large tree fell on an Atlanta home Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Linda Way SW near Avenida Street SW. Atlanta firefighter said they received reports of three people trapped as a result of the tree falling, one possibly by the tree itself.

Firefighters were able to rescue one person and found a second person who was able to free themselves, but the third person had been unaccounted for until rescue crews were able to shore up the tree and structure and make a search of the scene.

It was not immediately clear the extent of injuries of the two others.

Firefighters also said power lines were down on the home.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was weather-related.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.