Safe, cash registers stolen from Suwannee taco restaurant in 6 minutes

The Suwanee Police Department is currently seeking two individuals involved in a break-in at a popular restaurant where they made off with the establishment's safe and two cash registers.

On Sunday, just before 8:30 a.m., a police officer responded to a call from a concerned citizen reporting a smashed window at Beto's Tacos on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road. Upon arrival, the officer discovered that the glass door to the restaurant had been shattered.

Upon closer inspection, it was evident that the front desk had been rummaged through. Concerned about potential threats inside the building, the officer called for backup.

Subsequently, the restaurant owners were notified and informed the police that both the safe and cash registers were missing. According to the owners, the safe had not been emptied for about a week, containing an estimated $6,000, while the cash registers were found empty.

Surveillance footage obtained by the owners revealed crucial details about the perpetrators. The video showed the thieves arriving in a Dodge Challenger with a distinctive black stripe around 3:18 a.m.

The footage depicted one possible suspect as a heavy-set man dressed in a black hoodie, black sweatpants, white shoes, a white face mask, and brown work gloves. The individual reportedly used a glass break tool to create a hole in the glass, eventually breaking the rest of it.

Once inside, the man leaped over the counter, headed towards the manager's office, and removed the safe from the lower shelf. Subsequently, he carried the safe to the waiting Challenger and placed it in the trunk.

Next, the second thief entered the restaurant, rummaged through the front desk, and proceeded to take both cash registers to their vehicle.

The car left the parking lot at 3:24 a.m.

The Suwanee Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 770-904-7627. Your assistance could prove crucial in resolving this case.