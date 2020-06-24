Rushion McDonald weighs in on the pros and cons of working from home or working part-time
ATLANTA - The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live and work.
In this day and age, many of us have transitioned to working part-time or from home.
Emmy Award-winning TV Producer and host of "Money Making Conversations" Rushion McDonald joins us with the pros and cons of working part-time or working from home.
For more information on Rushion McDonald click here. You can also follow him on Instagram @rushionmcdonald.