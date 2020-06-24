Expand / Collapse search

Rushion McDonald weighs in on the pros and cons of working from home or working part-time

Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Making more money by going part-time

Financial expert Rushion McDonald talks about how you can actually make more money by going part-time.

ATLANTA - The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live and work. 

In this day and age, many of us have transitioned to working part-time or from home.

Emmy Award-winning TV Producer and host of "Money Making Conversations" Rushion McDonald joins us with the pros and cons of working part-time or working from home. 

For more information on Rushion McDonald click here. You can also follow him on Instagram @rushionmcdonald. 