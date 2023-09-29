Runaway 17-year-old Clayton County girl missing for nearly 2 days

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a runaway 17-year-old girl who has been missing for over a day.

On Sept. 27 at 10 p.m., 17-year-old Christian Martin left her home on the 5900 block of Highway 95 in Riverdale without permission. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued for the teen. Investigators say Martin has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses.

Martin is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall with a weight of 217 pounds. She has braided black hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last known to be wearing a McDonald's employee shirt and black parts.

Police believe Martin is known to frequent the 100th block of Riverview Place in Jonesboro.

If you have any information about where Martin could be call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or call 911.