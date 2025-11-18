Runoff election in Fulton County | Where and when to vote early
ATLANTA - Fulton County voters will have five days to cast ballots ahead of the Dec. 2 municipal runoff, with early voting set to open Saturday, Nov. 22, and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 26.
What we know:
The runoff covers several mayoral, city council and school board races in Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, East Point and South Fulton. County officials released the full list of 14 advance voting sites, which includes multiple locations with absentee ballot drop boxes.
Early voting will be offered at the following sites:
- Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Avenue NE, Atlanta
- C. T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 M. L. K. Jr Drive SW, Atlanta
- East Point Library, 2757 Main Street, East Point
- East Roswell Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell
- Elections Hub, 5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road, Union City
- Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, South Fulton
- Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon, 980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta
- Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta
- North Fulton Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
- Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing, 2489 Perry Boulevard NW, Atlanta
- Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street, Roswell
- Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs
- Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton
- Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, South Fulton
Several of these locations also serve as absentee ballot drop box sites.
Hours vary depending on the day. Saturday voting runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday voting takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What you can do:
Voters can find additional details and the complete advance voting list at fultoncountyga.gov or through the Fulton Votes mobile app on Apple and Android devices. The county also shares updates through its weekly OneFulton e-newsletter and on social media at @FultonInfo on Twitter and Facebook.
The Source: The Fulton County government provided the details for this article.