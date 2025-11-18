Runoff election in Fulton County | Where and when to vote early

The Brief Early voting for the Dec. 2 runoff runs Nov. 22 through Nov. 26 across Fulton County. Fourteen polling sites will be open, including several with absentee ballot drop boxes. Races include mayoral, city council and school board contests in five Fulton cities.



Fulton County voters will have five days to cast ballots ahead of the Dec. 2 municipal runoff, with early voting set to open Saturday, Nov. 22, and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 26.

What we know:

The runoff covers several mayoral, city council and school board races in Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, East Point and South Fulton. County officials released the full list of 14 advance voting sites, which includes multiple locations with absentee ballot drop boxes.

Early voting will be offered at the following sites:

Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Avenue NE, Atlanta

C. T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 M. L. K. Jr Drive SW, Atlanta

East Point Library, 2757 Main Street, East Point

East Roswell Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell

Elections Hub, 5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road, Union City

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, South Fulton

Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon, 980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta

Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta

North Fulton Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing, 2489 Perry Boulevard NW, Atlanta

Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street, Roswell

Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs

Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton

Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, South Fulton

Several of these locations also serve as absentee ballot drop box sites.

Hours vary depending on the day. Saturday voting runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday voting takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What you can do:

Voters can find additional details and the complete advance voting list at fultoncountyga.gov or through the Fulton Votes mobile app on Apple and Android devices. The county also shares updates through its weekly OneFulton e-newsletter and on social media at @FultonInfo on Twitter and Facebook.