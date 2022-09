article

DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days.

Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31.

He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was wearing gray joggers, blue slides and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County investigators at 770-724-7710.