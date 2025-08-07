Royston man arrested after alleged stabbing at motel

article

The Brief Christopher Lee Hill was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother at the Days Inn Motel in Royston. A search involving local police, sheriff's deputies, and a firefighter using a heat-detecting drone led to Hill's arrest. Hill faces charges of aggravated assault (domestic violence), possession of a knife during a crime, and obstruction.



A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly stabbing his brother at a local motel.

What we know:

Officers with the Royston Police Department responded to a call at the Days Inn Motel, located at 841 Hartwell St., where they found Travis John Hill suffering from a laceration to his arm. Hill told officers that his brother, Christopher Lee Hill, had stabbed him before fleeing the scene into nearby woods.

Christopher Hill, 32, was charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence), possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and obstruction. He was transported to the Hart County Detention Center.'

What we don't know:

The Royston Police, alongside deputies from the Hart County and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices, began a search for the suspect. Royston Firefighter Brady Roberts assisted in the search with a heat-detecting drone. The search led to Christopher Hill’s location, and he was arrested without incident.