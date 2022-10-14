Man wanted in Wisconsin arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

Marietta police said officers arrested a man after an overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in Cobb County.

The incident happened at The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road and began at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect, Durrell Harris, barricaded himself inside the apartment and held a 19-year-old and 7-year-old hostage, police said.

Harris was wanted in Wisconsin, and he'll face charges for the situation in Marietta, police say.

"It was determined he had outstanding warrants out of Wisconsin with full extradition," Marietta Police Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. "It's an odd thing that tends to imply to us and law enforcement that those charges are severe or serious."

By 8:30 p.m., police forced entry into the apartment and GOT the teen and child out.

At about 12:45 a.m., SWAT used flash bangs, gas and stun guns to arrest Harris. Police said no others were injured.