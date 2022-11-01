Roswell restaurant serves up coffee, cocktails, and live music

What’s in a name? For Kadijah Vickers … a lot.

"It was a serendipity moment," says Vickers of finding the space in which to build her own business. After all, it was on the ground floor of an apartment building in Roswell called … Vickers!

Now, more than a year later, the chef and entrepreneur has gained a loyal fanbase for the coffee, cocktails, and savory entrees she serves up inside The Vick Koffee & Kocktails, located on busy Canton Street in Downtown Roswell. We first met Kadijah Vickers back in July, when we featured The Vick as one of the spots competing in this year’s Summer Sippin’ Roswell competition (watch here). During that visit, Vickers explained what led her to establish the restaurant.

"I moved here from Florida 10 years ago to pursue a culinary degree at Le Cordon Bleu," she said. "Then, after COVID, I decided I didn’t want to work for anybody anymore. I wanted to work for myself."

The Vick Koffee & Kocktails opened in August 2021, and now serves up breakfast and lunch on Tuesdays through Sundays (and brunch on the weekend). In the evenings on Wednesdays through Sundays, the establishment creates what Vickers calls "a jazz and blues vibe," with live entertainment and cocktails.

The Vick is located at 1182 Canton Street in Roswell — for more information and to check out the menus, click here. And click the video player in this article for a look at our morning kicking back and relaxing with Kadijah Vickers and her talented team!