Roswell businesses compete for 'best sip' in the city

Which Roswell restaurant, bar, brewery, or coffee shop boasts the "best sip" in the city? More than 50 are hoping to take the honor, but the only one who can truly decide is you!

Right now, economic development organization Roswell Inc and convention and visitors bureau Visit Roswell are hosting the seventh annual Summer Sippin’ Roswell, a three-month special event during which local establishments create special drinks and cocktails and compete for the public’s vote. The event launched on June 1, continues through the end of August, and features more than 50 of the city’s top restaurants, bars, cafés, and breweries — there’s even a meadery on the list.

So, how does the voting work? Easy: the public is asked to stop in at the participating businesses to order the drinks, then rate them on the city’s Summer Sippin’ app or online at the event’s website. Once all the ratings are tallied, organizers will crown one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic drink the "Best Sips in Roswell." And coming up July 30, organizers will host a one-day-only Summer Sippin’ Cocktail Crawl, an easy way to try out several of this year’s offerings.

For a full list of participating businesses, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Roswell, visiting three of this year’s businesses vying for top honors: Crazy Love Coffee House, The Vick Koffee & Cocktails, and Fresco Cantina Grille.