Middle school student charged in bomb threat at Roswell preschool

Roswell police have arrested a 13-year-old student accused of calling in a bomb threat to a local preschool.

Officials say at around 9 a.m. on Nov, 3, police officers and fire crews responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Goddard School on the 2700 block of Holcomb Bridge Road. The threat caused the students and staff to evacuate the area and officers sealed off the road while they investigated.

Around an hour later, police cleared the building when offices and explosive-detecting K9s did a sweep and found nothing concerning.

Thursday, investigators say they determined a 13-year-old student from Holcomb Bridge Middle School was the caller. Police allege the student was on their bus heading to school when they called 911 from a cell phone, made the bomb threat, and then hung up immediately afterward.

At the time of the threat, investigators say GPS coordinates showed the student's bus was close to the Goddard Student.

After questioning the student, police say they confessed, saying that it was a prank and meant to target their middle school.

The student, whose identity has not been released, was charged with terroristic threats and will also be facing consequences from the Fulton County School System.

"These types of actions will not be tolerated, regardless of age," a spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department told FOX 5. "Parents are encouraged to have a frank discussion with their children about the serious consequences of foolish youthful decisions."