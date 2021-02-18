Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Special Weather Statement
until THU 9:00 AM EST, Clay County

Roswell police searching for suspect in road rage incident

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Roswell
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Roswell Police Department)

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police are looking for a man accused of making threats during a road rage incident.

The Roswell Police Department shared a photo of the man on Facebook, saying that he is wanted for "terroristic threats."

According to officials, the incident happened on Jan. 27 and started on Georgia 400 before ending on Hembree Park Drive.

Police say the man was driving a light blue Jaguar. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

"As we've recently mentioned, road rage behavior has been increasingly prevalent in the City of Roswell, and will not be taken lightly," the police department said.

Anyone with information that can identify the man is asked to contact detectives at (770) 640-4584.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.