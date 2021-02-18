Roswell police searching for suspect in road rage incident

article

Roswell police are looking for a man accused of making threats during a road rage incident.

The Roswell Police Department shared a photo of the man on Facebook, saying that he is wanted for "terroristic threats."

According to officials, the incident happened on Jan. 27 and started on Georgia 400 before ending on Hembree Park Drive.

Police say the man was driving a light blue Jaguar.

"As we've recently mentioned, road rage behavior has been increasingly prevalent in the City of Roswell, and will not be taken lightly," the police department said.

Anyone with information that can identify the man is asked to contact detectives at (770) 640-4584.

