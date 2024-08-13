Roswell drug bust: 120 grams of fentanyl seized

A traffic stop led to a major drug seizure in Roswell. Two men are in jail and some dangerous drugs are off the streets.

It was just after 1:30 on Monday afternoon when detectives with the Roswell Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit said they spotted a car leaving a hotel that had a history of drug activity. Detectives later stopped the car for a traffic violation near the intersection of Old Holcomb Bridge Road and Dogwood Road and that's when they said they discovered fentanyl. Police say the drug was found hidden in various places throughout the vehicle.

"Seized over 120 grams of fentanyl inside of that vehicle and that is now 120 grams of fentanyl that will no longer contribute to overdoses and deaths in our community or any other," said Roswell Police Officer Tim Lupo.

A police report shows the drugs were in plastic bags inside bookbags and a white post office box with a label that had the driver's address.

According to the report, both the driver, Evan Buck, and the passenger, Marco Jaramillo, initially said they didn't know how the drugs got into the car.

Evan Buck and Marco Jaramillo

Both are now in the Fulton County jail charged with Trafficking Illegal Drugs.

Officer Lupo says fentanyl is a nationwide problem. It can be lethal and can show up in various forms.

"It is often used to cut other illicit drugs, or it is pressed into counterfeit pills that are virtually indistinguishable into the real thing, and it is contributing to overdose deaths across the nation," said Officer Lupo.

According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly. However, 120 grams would be enough to kill around 60,000 people. That's more than half the population of Roswell.

"Any seizure of this material we can get off the streets is significant for us," said Officer Lupo.