Roswell court closed after employee's positive COVID-19 test

article

The Roswell Municipal Court will be closed Wednesday through Friday after an employee tested positive with COVID-19.

Officials tell FOX 5 the employee had no contact with the public.

The closure will allow time to test other employees who may have come into contact with the positive employee.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Court staff members are rescheduling hearings set for those three days.

Officials say they expect the court to be fully open and operational next week.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.