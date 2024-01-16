Series of Roswell business break-ins may be related, police say

A number of Roswell businesses, including a jewelry store, were left to pick up the broken glass after a string of burglaries early Monday morning.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the half-dozen break-ins, just a few miles apart, are connected.

"It was very quick, they just went in and grabbed the cash and ran out," said Miguel Torres, owner of Taco Takeout in Roswell. His shop was one of the businesses hit on Holcomb Bridge Road.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Two burglars were seen breaking into Taco Takeout in Roswell on Jan. 15, 2024.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Monday. He says the crooks stole about $800 and were in and out in just a minute.

"We don't feel safe anymore there, and that's the problem when these things happen. It's not the financial cost, but how the community is affected by the bad people," Torres said.

Roswell police say Taco Takeout was not the only business hit Monday morning. Right next door, 4 Season Wings was also targeted.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Taco Takeout and 4 Season Wings

Investigators are trying to figure out if a string of break-ins that happened around the same time at a nearby shopping center three miles down the road is connected. In that area, a jewelry store, restaurant, and coffee shop were among the businesses hit.

"If all those businesses were hit, now who's going to feel safe going to work, leaving work at night," Torres said. "It's not good for Roswell."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Taco Takeout on Jan. 16, 2024.

Torres says while he is thankful for the community’s support, he is considering cutting his hours.

He wanted to share a message for those responsible:

"Start working and producing something, do something for your community," he said. "You need to produce and be good to your community, not take things that aren’t yours."

Roswell police say there have been similar break-ins in other cities. They are now working with other police departments to see if their case is related.

If you know anything, call Roswell Police.