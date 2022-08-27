GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home

article

Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home.

Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.

At the scene, investigators found Dakota Bradshaw shot inside his home. Medics rushed Bradshaw to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, witnesses reported seeing one of the shooters get into a red truck and speed away the scene. Other witnesses said they also saw a blue Dodge Charger leave the home.

After a week of investigating, GBI agents obtained a warrant for murder for 23-year-old Johntae Kavon Collier of Huntsville, Alabama. Collier was arrested on Aug. 10 by U.S. Marshals, a SWAT team, and special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Collier is now in custody at the Walker County Jail.

Five days after Collier's arrest, the GBI obtained a warrant for a second suspect, identified as 23-year-old Huntsville resident Eric Dodds. Dodd was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and remains in jail awaiting extradition.