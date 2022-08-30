Police: Man killed in shooting at Lawrenceville family gathering

Investigators are working to see if they will press charges in a deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville home over the weekend.

Gwinnett police say on Aug. 27, officers were called to the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found 31-year-old Daniel Covington with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died.

According to investigators, the person who fired the gun, identified as 23-year-old Kendell Evans, told officers that he had arrived at the location for a family event when Covington came up to him and started arguing.

During the argument, Evans says Covington challenged him to a fight and chased him down when he tried to get away.

Evans then shot Covington, believing that the man had a gun and that he needed to protect himself. Investigators say evidence at the scene corroborated Evans' account.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.

If you have any information about the shooting, call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).