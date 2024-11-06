Roommate dispute leads to shooting: 1 injured, 1 in custody
ATLANTA - An early-morning argument led to a shooting that injured a man in southwest Atlanta. One person was arrested.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a rooming house located along Allene Avenue SW near the corner of Elbert Street SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Darryll Williams pulled out a gun and shot his roommate during an argument.
Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The injured man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not currently known.
Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail.