Roommate dispute leads to shooting: 1 injured, 1 in custody

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 6, 2024 4:52pm EST
SW Atlanta
ATLANTA - An early-morning argument led to a shooting that injured a man in southwest Atlanta. One person was arrested.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a rooming house located along Allene Avenue SW near the corner of Elbert Street SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Darryll Williams pulled out a gun and shot his roommate during an argument.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not currently known.

Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail.