Rooftop L.O.A. brings beach club vibes to West Midtown

We’re big fans of vacation here at Good Day Atlanta — who isn’t? But we’ve discovered something we might like even better: a Leave of Absence.

That’s Rooftop L.O.A. (Leave of Absence), to be exact — the super-hot pool club, restaurant, and event space located high atop The Interlock in West Midtown. Chances are you’ve already seen the 38,000-square-foot getaway on social media, but in case you haven’t, let us fill you in: owned and operated by Slater Hospitality, the rooftop features a full-service restaurant and outdoor garden bar, resort-style pool and cabanas, and a large covered pavilion for hosting regular events. In just a year of operation, Rooftop L.O.A. has won a heap of rave reviews from national publications, naming it a "must visit" here in Atlanta.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we lounged by the pool a bit — but we also did our fair share of taste-testing. The restaurant’s coastal-inspired menu was shaped by culinary director Joseph Trevino, and features plenty of seafood alongside pasta dishes and salads. The restaurant, we should mention, is open for dinner on weeknights and for brunch and dinner on weekends.

We could go on telling you about Rooftop L.O.A. (which is located at 1115 Howell Mill Road) — but we know you want to actually see what it looks like. So, click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out in one of the most talked-about spots in the city!