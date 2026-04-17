Roof collapses during house fire in Powder Springs

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Firefighters battle a blaze along Flowering Branch and Lilac Springs Drive in Powder Springs on April 17, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief A fire destroyed half of a Powder Springs home Friday afternoon. The blaze caused the roof to collapse before crews could put it out. It is currently unknown if anyone was hurt or what started the fire.



A fire gutted a portion of a Powder Springs home on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident occurred at a residence on the corner of Flowering Branch and Lilac Springs Drive.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m.; by then, the fire was out, though it had already destroyed half of the home and caused the roof to collapse.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators have not yet determined what sparked the blaze.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out or if any injuries were reported.

Authorities have not stated if the Red Cross is assisting the homeowners or how many residents have been displaced.