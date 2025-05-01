Rome police urging drivers to avoid Celanese area after storm damage

article

Storm damage is being reported in the Rome area after a line of storms moved through, according to the Rome Police Department.

What we know:

Shortly after 8 p.m., the department posted a message on Facebook asking residents to avoid the Celanese area, stating that no through traffic is being allowed at this time.

According to Rome PD, multiple trees were knocked down by the storm, blocking roads and bringing down power lines. As of 9 p.m., approximately 2,300 customers were without power in the area.

Celanese is a community located in the Riverside District of Floyd County, just north of the Rome city limits.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.