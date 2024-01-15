Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County
9
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Plummeting temps, possible freezing rain, black ice: Rome church offers shelter

By
Published 
Rome
FOX 5 Atlanta

Rome Church doubles as shelter during freeze

Floyd County is keeping an eye out for possible freezing rain and black ice. Meanwhile, a Rome church is opening its doors to those seeking shelter.

ROME, Ga. - Brutal cold is barreling into the metro area. The thermometer will plunge to dangerous temperatures Tuesday in the northern parts of our viewing area. Floyd County is keeping an eye out for possible freezing rain and black ice. 

Renovation Church in Rome is preparing to act as a warming center as the temperatures plummet. 

"We’re looking to create a safe place for people to come, stay warm, get coffee, get fed, and rest if they need to," said Maloy Owen, a Community Pastor with Renovation Church.

Many people facing tough times may not be able to pay their energy bills. Owen says that’s why his church is stepping up to help out.

"We are all part of one community," Owen said. "It’s our job as members of the community, as members of the church, to come and help these people and bring them in and give them a safe place."

Chris Fincher, Deputy Director with Floyd County Emergency Management, says the National Weather service told him snow should bypass the area.

"Between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., the temperatures are going be as low as 20 degrees," Fincher said. "What we’re looking at, what we’re concerned with, is the potential for freezing rain. When freezing rains comes through, and it lands on the road, it can make for a slippery situation for drivers."

Fincher says the county is working with churches like Renovation to keep people safe as work crews keep an eye on the roads, bridges and shaded areas as they try to stay ahead of potential problems.

"The department of transportation has been out for the past two days treating the roads. Our county and our public works have been out brining the roads as well," Fincher said.

Related: North Georgia prepares farmlands, roadways for arctic weather

Renovation Church will operate as a warming center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Floyd County has also opened a shelter at the Fielder Recreation Center in East Rome.

All Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools are closed Tuesday.

Check out FOX 5 Atlanta's full list of school closings and delays.