Plummeting temps, possible freezing rain, black ice: Rome church offers shelter

Brutal cold is barreling into the metro area. The thermometer will plunge to dangerous temperatures Tuesday in the northern parts of our viewing area. Floyd County is keeping an eye out for possible freezing rain and black ice.

Renovation Church in Rome is preparing to act as a warming center as the temperatures plummet.

"We’re looking to create a safe place for people to come, stay warm, get coffee, get fed, and rest if they need to," said Maloy Owen, a Community Pastor with Renovation Church.

Many people facing tough times may not be able to pay their energy bills. Owen says that’s why his church is stepping up to help out.

"We are all part of one community," Owen said. "It’s our job as members of the community, as members of the church, to come and help these people and bring them in and give them a safe place."

Chris Fincher, Deputy Director with Floyd County Emergency Management, says the National Weather service told him snow should bypass the area.

"Between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., the temperatures are going be as low as 20 degrees," Fincher said. "What we’re looking at, what we’re concerned with, is the potential for freezing rain. When freezing rains comes through, and it lands on the road, it can make for a slippery situation for drivers."

Fincher says the county is working with churches like Renovation to keep people safe as work crews keep an eye on the roads, bridges and shaded areas as they try to stay ahead of potential problems.

"The department of transportation has been out for the past two days treating the roads. Our county and our public works have been out brining the roads as well," Fincher said.

Renovation Church will operate as a warming center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Floyd County has also opened a shelter at the Fielder Recreation Center in East Rome.

All Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools are closed Tuesday.

