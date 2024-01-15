Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

North Georgia prepares farmlands, roadways for arctic weather

Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

North Georgia farm winter prep

North Georgia farms are preparing their land for winter weather over the next few days.

From farms to roadways, people across North Georgia are gearing up for the winter weather expected to take over the next few days.

Many farmers are covering crops like strawberries ahead of the falling temperatures.

"They're in a dormant state right now, but they still can cause damage in the 10 to 15-degree marks," Daniel Welliver with Southern Belle Farm said.

"It's kind of like putting a big blanket on them. We're just keeping the temperatures under the covers a little warmer. These covers that we're using today, they buy us five to seven degrees. So, if it was 15-degrees, we can usually keep under the covers around 20 to 22," he added.

Laying the covers isn't something farmers have to do often, but they say it's an essential step to make sure the berries are ready to go in the spring.

"We're prepared to do this each year. We don't like to do it, but unfortunately, when the cold weather comes, we do," Welliver said.

On the roads, it was all hands on deck at GDOT District 6 as crews put out over one hundred and seventy thousand gallons of brine on roadways. It's a process they started on Sunday.

Georgia salt trucks ready to hit the road

Northwest Georgia is getting ready for snow and ice over the next few days. GDOT crews are preparing the roads.

"We're moving now to salting roads as they're needed, and treating the overpasses and bridges," Joe Schulman with GDOT Dist. 6 explained.

"We're also having plow teams ready and patrolling the far northern counties – Dade, Catoosa, Walker – where they're starting to see some accumulation of snow in the grassy areas. Especially, in the darker hours, late night [and] early morning, stay off the roads if you can," Schulman added.