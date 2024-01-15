Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County

Georgia school closings for Jan. 16, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - Once again, school districts in Georgia are having to make the decision whether or not to keep schools open because of severe weather.

With a dangerous drop in temperatures expected overnight, a few school districts in North Georgia have already made the decision to cancel classes for Jan. 16. 

They include:

Atlanta Public Schools

Bartow County Schools

Catoosa County Public Schools

Cobb County Schools

Dade County Schools

Douglas County Schools

Gordon County Schools

The Haven Academy & Canton Homeschool Resources

Marietta City Schools

Murray County Schools

Walker County Schools

Rome City Schools

Other schools have announced that Tuesday will be a remote learning day for them. They include:

Gilmer County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Polk School District

Paulding County Schools

Coweta County School System

