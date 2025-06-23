Roller skating rink opens for summer at Roof at Ponce City Market

The Brief SK8 THE ROOF, a 3,000-square-foot rooftop roller skating rink, opens June 21 at Ponce City Market and will be open daily through the summer with free skate rentals and live DJs on opening weekend. A nightly laser light show will debut in the coming weeks, adding to the lineup of summer attractions at The Roof, which also includes mini golf, games, rides, and rooftop dining. Access to the rink is included with all-access gameplay tickets and Roof memberships, with new Skyline Elite and Explorer options offering year-round perks and unlimited fun.



The Roof at Ponce City Market is turning up the summer fun with two new attractions: a rooftop roller skating rink and a nightly laser show.

SK8 THE ROOF, a 3,000-square-foot outdoor roller rink perched 10 stories above the city, opens Saturday, June 21. The new skating experience will be located on Skyline Park’s covered Rooftop Terrace and will operate daily throughout the summer.

Inspired by 1980s nostalgia and the carefree vibe of summer, the rink features bright colors, graffiti art, and tunes from live DJs during its grand opening weekend, June 21–22. Guests ages 5 and up can participate on a first-come, first-served basis—no reservations required. Skate rentals are complimentary, but personal skates are also welcome.

In addition to roller skating, a new laser light show will debut in the coming weeks and will run nightly after sunset. All guests visiting The Roof will be able to enjoy the show.

Access to SK8 THE ROOF is included with all-access gameplay tickets and Roof memberships. The Roof recently launched two membership tiers—Skyline Elite and Skyline Explorer—which offer year-round perks, including unlimited access to mini golf, rides, and games. All guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Roof continues to offer a mix of classic games and attractions at Skyline Park, upscale dining at 9 Mile Station, and signature cocktails at 12 Cocktail Bar.

For tickets and membership information, visit The Roof at Ponce City Market.