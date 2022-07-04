Roe v. Wade overturned: Protestors occupy state buildings in Atlanta

Two groups of protestors in favor of the right to abortion are occupying areas outside state buildings on July 4 in Downtown Atlanta, calling on Attorney General Chris Carr to stop courts from implementing Georgia's abortion restriction.

Protestors on the steps of the state capitol spend Independence Day vocalizing opposition to the recent Supreme Court of the United States ruling that overturned the abortion rights precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

"I want to celebrate, we want to celebrate, the fact that all of us deserve our independence and that includes from the government what to do with our bodies," an activist named Mia, who is eight months pregnant, said.

HOW SUPREME COURT RULING IMPACTS GEORGIA

Abortion is legal in Georgia while the law passed in 2019 is tied up in appeal courts. Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act is colloquially known as the "heartbeat bill." The law has remained blocked by lower courts since it was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Two groups of protestors in favor of the right to abortion are occupying areas outside state buildings on July 4 in Downtown Atlanta, calling on Attorney General Chris Carr to stop courts from implementing Georgia's abortion restriction.

Carr, a Republican, issued a statement Friday saying his office filed a notice with the 11th Circuit "requesting it reverse the District Court’s decision and allow Georgia’s Heartbeat Law to take effect."

The law would ban most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy when fetal cardiac activity can be detected.

An unrelated group plans to set up camp across the street at the judicial center.

Some in favor of the abortion ban said their priority is the life of the embryo and fetus.

"Every abortion ends in a death and that is more significant to me than the possibility of someone dying in childbirth," James Wallace, pro-life activist, said.

STATE BY STATE: WHERE ABORTION WILL BE ILLEGAL AFTER THE SUPREME COURT RULING

Georgia's law deals with alimony, child support, and even income-tax deductions for fetuses, declaring that "the full value of a child begins at the point when a detectable human heartbeat exists."

Pro-choice advocates pointed out the ban takes effect before many women even know they are pregnant.