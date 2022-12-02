Wanted man's Facebook comment on sheriff's office post leads to his arrest, deputies say

article

Rockdale County deputies said a man with an active warrant helped police find him by telling on himself.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shared a post about several people with active on the county's "Most Wanted List." In the comments, a man who goes by Christopher Spaulding on Facebook wrote, "How about me."

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office account responded several days later: "Christopher Spaulding you are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way."

They were true to their word. Deputies announced his arrest about one hour after the comment. He was wanted for two probation violations.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about suspects on the most wanted list to contact an investigator at 770-278-8183 or SOFugitive@rockdalecountyga.gov.