Officers investigating threat to Rockdale County's Heritage High School

Rockdale County law enforcement officers are investigating a threat against one of the county's high schools on Monday.

A spokesperson for Rockdale County Public Schools said that someone called a third-party crisis hotline and made a possible threat to Heritage High School.

The high school is located on Granade Road in Conyers.

Officials say there is no evidence to validate the threat, but the district's safety division and law enforcement agencies are investigating.

"RCPS takes all safety threats very seriously and will always take the necessary precautions to include investigating such threats," the district spokesperson said.

The school also sent a notice to the families of its students, saying the school was on a hard lockdown as a precaution.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.