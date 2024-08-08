Rockdale County woman missing since May

article

A 48-year-old Rockdale County woman is missing and the sheriff's office is asking the public to help them find her.

Jennifer Marie Miller, who is also known as Jennifer Wilson, was reported missing by a family member who last spoke to her in May.

At that time, Miller lived in the Conyers/Rockdale area.

Miller is 5-feet-9-inches tall and about 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Dyland Hinds at 770-278-8160 ir 470-835-5970. YOu can also email dylan.hinds@rockdalecountyga.gov.