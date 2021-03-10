Rockdale County Sheriff's Office makes significant drug bust

article

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they took more than $17,000 worth of drug off the streets in a covert raid.

Deputies said the SWAT team and Narcotics squad teamed up in a joint raid on an undisclosed location. Investigators said they confiscated 1.5 kilos of meth, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 5.9 ounces of marijuana, and 62 hydrocodone pills during the operation.

The news was announced on the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Wednesday.

In addition to the drugs, investigators said they found four guns and bulletproof vests.

Deputies said this a huge win and that this "type of behavior is NOT allowed in Rockdale."

No word on if any arrests were made.

