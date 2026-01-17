Sheriff: Failure to re-shackle Rockdale County inmate aided in escape

article

The Brief An internal affairs investigation confirmed that Timothy Shane escaped after his shackles were not replaced following a medical X-ray. Shane led police on a three-day manhunt through Atlanta, Henry, Rockdale, and Newton counties, allegedly stealing two cars and a firearm. The deputy responsible for Shane remains on leave while the department determines the final disciplinary consequences.



A Rockdale County inmate who was on the run for three days escaped after policy violations occurred, according to Sheriff Eric J. Levett.

What we know:

The sheriff posted an update on an internal investigation about a month and a half after inmate Timothy Shane, 52, escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital while being evaluated.

Levett said the deputy responsible for Shane removed his shackles for an X-ray but failed to put them back on after the procedure. The sheriff stated that the failure to re-apply the restraints directly contributed to Shane's escape.

The backstory:

Shane escaped from the hospital on the morning of Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, while in custody. Investigators say he stole two vehicles during his flight, including one in downtown Atlanta that contained a handgun. Authorities warned the public for days that he was considered armed and dangerous.

He was later spotted at a Publix in Henry County, where he allegedly ditched one of the stolen cars before taking an Uber to a home in Rockdale County. Despite several early leads, investigators said the trail went cold until Shane resurfaced overnight in Newton County.

Shane was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in a Newton County neighborhood after banging on residents' doors. He was eventually found hiding in an abandoned home on Morris Drive.

What's next:

The deputy involved will not face criminal charges, according to the sheriff, but remains on administrative leave with pay pending disciplinary action for the policy violations.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has never released the name of the deputy responsible for Shane at the hospital.