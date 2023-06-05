Rockdale County deputies investigate human remains found in pond

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies investigate the discovery of human remains on June 5, 2023. (FOX 5)

Investigators are trying to determine if human remains found in a pond on private property near Conyers is linked to any missing persons’ cases.

Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 2100 block of Wilson Road for a drowning call.

Deputies say they are working to identify the remains.

The property is adjacent to the Yellow River, but the waterways do not connect.

The RCSO Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.