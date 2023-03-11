Conyers shooting victim air-lifted, multiple shot, officials say

article

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it is helping Newton County investigate a shooting with multiple victims at the Ingles on Salem Road in Conyers.

The sheriff's office said three people were shot. All of them were taken to the hospital in stable condition, but one victim had to be airlifted, according to officials. The sheriff's office is assisting with that evacuation.

So far, officials have deduced that this began as an altercation in the Fairview Estate subdivison.

They said they didn't have any additional information on a suspect and no one currently in custody. They said they also did not have any identifying details on the victims involved.

Officials are working investigations at two active crime scenes in this case. FOX 5 is working to bring you all the latest details in this case.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.