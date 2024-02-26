Missing: 59-year-old Gwinnett County man last seen in 2023

article

Gwinnett County Police detectives are asking the public for help finding a missing 59-year-old Buford man.

Officials say Robert Emory Haygood was last seen by family members at a funeral service in December 2023. The family has not been able to contact him for more than a month.

According to investigators, Haygood was last known to be living at a home on the 2900 block of Pebblebrook Drive and did not have access to a vehicle.

The missing man is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall with a weight of around 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information about where Haygood could be, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.