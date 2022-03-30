Robbers take off-duty Atlanta police sergeant's backpack in Edgewood, officials say

Three suspects robbed an off-duty Atlanta Police Department sergeant on Tuesday on Edgewood Avenue, officials said.

The officer was walking to his car at 1 p.m., according to Atlanta police officials, when three suspects ran up.

One grabbed the sergeant's backpack and ran off.

Two more people threatened bystanders with guns before running.

Police said no one was injured, and the investigation is active.

