Atlanta police investigating officer who used stun gun on teen in BeltLine skate park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Old Fourth Ward
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said an officer used a stun gun to detain a teenager who "physically resisted" the officer on Thursday afternoon at a skate park near the Atlanta BeltLine. 

The police department said it's reviewing a video of the arrest circulating on social media showing an Atlanta Police Department officer stunning 17-year-old Terion Fortson. Police charged him with disorderly conduct. 

"We will be reviewing the entire video related to this incident to determine all of the facts," a statement from the police department said, in part. 

Police said the confrontation started when the 17-year-old was using a vaporizer in the Historic Fourth Ward skate park. The Atlanta Police Department said the officer told the teen he could not vape in the park. The boy walked away and continued to vape, the officer said. 

Officials said the officer approached him again and asked for his ID to issue a citation. Then police claim the teen refused to provide his ID and "physically resisted" as the officer tried to detain him. Police said the teen continued to resist the officer, who used a Taser on him and placed him in handcuffs.

Police are investigating the incident. 

A nine-second and 10-second video, each with more than 50,000 views by Saturday afternoon, both show the officer drawing their stun gun and firing it at the teen, who was standing several feet in front of the officer. 

