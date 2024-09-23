Rob Lowe talks 'catastrophic' 5th season of '9-1-1: Lone Star'

It’s premiere week here on FOX, which means the debut of some exciting new primetime shows and the return of longtime favorites.

Tonight’s primetime schedule begins at 8 p.m. with the season five premiere of "9-1-1: Lone Star," starring Rob Lowe as Austin, Texas fire captain Owen Strand.

"We do big; that's what we do," says Lowe about the hit series. "We're starting with a three-part, just catastrophic train derailment, and I’ve got to say, going on to the set every day when we're doing these big spectacles? It makes me feel like a little kid."

It’s already been announced that this will be the final season for "9-1-1: Lone Star," which premiered in January 2020 and became an immediate hit for the network. For Lowe, the joy of starring in the show isn’t so much the massive set pieces or dramatic storylines as it is the focus on first responders.

"You can see spectacle in a Marvel movie," says Lowe. "But at the end of the day, they’re cartoon characters, right? These are real people. They're right down the block right now, waiting for us to have a problem. They're sitting there right now. And to give them a show that glorifies them, it’s awesome."

"9-1-1: Lone Star" airs at 8 p.m. on Monday on FOX 5 Atlanta, followed by the time slot premiere of the new series "Rescue: HI-Surf."