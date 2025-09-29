Roadwork on Old 41 Highway: Major changes coming in Cobb County

The Brief Changes to Old 41 Highway include adding two roundabouts, shifting Old 41 to the north and turning the two-lane road into a four-lane road, and adding a pedestrian tunnel. Park visitors and those who live nearby attended a public meeting Monday evening to learn more about the project and give their opinions. The project is scheduled to start in April 2028 with a completion date of December 2030.



A major road project is on the horizon near Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, with big changes coming to Old 41 Highway.

What we know:

The plan includes adding two roundabouts, shifting Old 41 to the north, expanding the road from two lanes to four, and building a pedestrian tunnel. The work will stretch between Stilesboro Road and Kennesaw Avenue.

Cobb DOT officials say the project is designed to improve safety and ease traffic congestion.

"We look at safety and operational improvement," said Jenny Lee with Cobb DOT.

Engineers say safety is a major factor. "The existing intersections average brought 29 crashes per year," said Steven Broockholdt, one of the project engineers. Authorities note that’s about five times more than a similar road.

What they're saying:

Park visitors and local residents packed a public meeting Monday evening to look at diagrams of the project, ask questions and make suggestions.

"The traffic around here is horrible," said frequent park visitor Bill Gurry. "This park has grown to be so busy and so popular. Plus all the regular traffic of all the people that live around here and work around here in traffic through here. It’ll be a big improvement for everybody."

Nearby resident, Nichole Foster agreed, saying the project could help calm speeding drivers. "We do have a lot of flow and I think fast drivers that come up and down the street. It will help people slow down and be more cautious of just what they’re doing," she said.

What's next:

The project is scheduled to begin in April 2028 and wrap up by December 2030.

GDOT is accepting public comments on the project through Oct. 10, 2025.