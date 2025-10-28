Roads blocked around Georgia State Capitol early Tuesday
Police shut down the roads around the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday morning. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - A heavy police presence was reported Tuesday morning at the Georgia State Capitol due to a bomb threat.
What we know:
Officers from the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Capitol Police Department responded just after 2 a.m. and remained on scene until about 5 a.m., according to a FOX 5 crew.
The officers were blocking off parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around the east side of the Capitol.
What we don't know:
The cause of the response is unknown. FOX 5 has reached out to police for more information.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew on scene.