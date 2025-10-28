Roads blocked around Georgia State Capitol early Tuesday

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police shut down the roads around the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday morning. (FOX 5)

A heavy police presence was reported Tuesday morning at the Georgia State Capitol due to a bomb threat.

What we know:

Officers from the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Capitol Police Department responded just after 2 a.m. and remained on scene until about 5 a.m., according to a FOX 5 crew.

The officers were blocking off parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around the east side of the Capitol.

What we don't know:

The cause of the response is unknown. FOX 5 has reached out to police for more information.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.