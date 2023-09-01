Roads, skies in Georgia expected to be busy for Labor Day weekend

It's expected to be a very busy weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The FAA believes this Labor Day will be the third-busiest weekend for air travel so far this year. 14 million people are expected to fly between today and Wednesday.

Hartsfield-Jackson says it is expecting more than 1.6 million passengers at the airport this weekend, with more than 337,000 traveling on Friday.

Airport officials say passengers should expect a 30-minute wait at standard security checkpoints and 10 minutes for those with TSA Pre-check.

Travel numbers are reaching all-time highs. So far this year, the TSA says it has screened 17.6 million passengers at Atlanta's airport.

AAA also says that travel is up this year with international bookings up 44%. For those who choose to drive during the holiday weekend, drivers should expect heavy traffic to start around 11 a.m. Friday. They also say to avoid hitting the road this afternoon or early evening if you don't want to get stuck in traffic.

If you do plan to drive, don't forget that Georgia State Patrol troopers will be out in force. They will be patrolling Georgia highways for 78 hours, starting this evening and ending Monday night. THey will be looking for impaired and distracted drivers, speeders, and people not wearing seatbelts.

One silver lining though, prices at the pump seem to be on pause. The average cost for a gallon of gas is $3.82. That's down a penny from last week.

