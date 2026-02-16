Powder Springs mans guilty of shooting wife's ex-fiancé to death

article

The Brief 37-year-old Michael Mimms was found guilty of murdering his wife's ex-fiancé. Investigators say Mimms wore a bulletproof vest and shot Eduardo Gilberto Figueroa during a supervised visit. The verdict came after a three-week jury trial.



A Powder Springs man was found guilty of murdering his wife’s ex-fiancé during a supervised visit in August 2021, prosecutors said.

What we know:

A Cherokee County jury convicted Nicholas Michael Mimms, 37, of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on Feb. 13.

Evidence shows Mimms shot Eduardo Gilberto Figueroa, 31, to death at a home on Mohawk Trail in Acworth on Aug. 7, 2021, around noon.

The backstory:

Deputies responded to the scene that day and found Figueroa lying face down beside the deck, dead from several gunshot wounds.

Mimms told law enforcement that he was acting in self-defense when he shot Figueroa, claiming that he had threatened him.

Trial evidence showed that Figueroa was unarmed while Mimms was wearing a bulletproof vest and had been waiting outside for Figueroa to arrive.

Figueroa had come to the home for a supervised visit with his child, whom he shared with Mimms' wife. The child and the wife were not home when the shooting happened.

Dig deeper:

The trial lasted 3 weeks, during which jurors heard testimony from 25 witnesses.

The State and the defense introduced 200 exhibits into evidence, including Mimms' bulletproof vest and firearm, the stuffed animal Figueroa had brought for his child, crime scene photos, medical reports, and surveillance footage.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when Mimms will be sentenced.