Expand / Collapse search

Closures continue after road collapse in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 15, 2025 5:46am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Crews have closed part of Stonegate Industrial Boulevard to deal with a hole in the road. (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A section of Stonegate Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain remains closed days after part of the roadway collapsed.

On Wednesday, the DeKalb County Department of Public Works Roads and Drainage Division announced the collapse happened at 4589 Stonegate Industrial Blvd., which is near East Ponce de Leon Avenue and North Hairston Road,

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area while repairs continue.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared any details about what caused the collapse or how long repairs may take.

MAP OF THE AREA

The Source: Information for this article came from the DeKalb County Department of Public Works Roads and Drainage Division.


 

DeKalb CountyTraffic