Closures continue after road collapse in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A section of Stonegate Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain remains closed days after part of the roadway collapsed.
On Wednesday, the DeKalb County Department of Public Works Roads and Drainage Division announced the collapse happened at 4589 Stonegate Industrial Blvd., which is near East Ponce de Leon Avenue and North Hairston Road,
Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area while repairs continue.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not shared any details about what caused the collapse or how long repairs may take.
MAP OF THE AREA
The Source: Information for this article came from the DeKalb County Department of Public Works Roads and Drainage Division.