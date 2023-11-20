Riverdale woman missing, police asking for help

article

Riverdale Police Department is looking for a missing 36-year-old woman.

Tiera Rector was reported missing at 6:48 p.m. Nov. 19. She was last seen in the 5900 block of Highway 85.

Rector is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Tiera Rector is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 Ext. 8.