Unoccupied Riverdale home goes up in flames

A Riverdale home went up in flames Sunday afternoon, according to the Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services team. The Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating what led to that fire.

Firefighters were called to Grayson Drive around 12:37 p.m., but quickly realized the fire was actually at an unoccupied home located at 1225 Highway 138 in Riverdale.

The team said they were able to contain and extinguish the flames without injuring anyone.