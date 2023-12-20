Riverdale police officer arrested, internal investigation underway

A Riverdale patrol sergeant has been arrested by Clayton County police and placed on administrative leave.

Shannon Haynes was charged with false imprisonment and simple assault stemming from a family violence incident, jail records indicate.

Haynes, who was hired in January 2015, will remain on leave until the outcome of an internal investigation, according to the Riverdale Police Department.

He was booked into the Clayton County Jail on Monday.

FOX 5 Atlanta has requested additional information about his arrest.