Video shows person of interest in Riverdale arson case

Police in Riverdale have released a video in an arson case in hopes someone recognizes the person in it.

The video was taken this past Saturday at a home along Derby Drive. A bright flash is seen in the video and then police say a man is seen running into the frame, then turning around and looking back.

Riverdale police say one person was severely injured in the arson.

The person of interest was wearing white pants, a black shirt, and a mask, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-546-2016.