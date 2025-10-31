Eight displaced after fire erupts at Riverdale motel

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Fire crews work to extinguish a blaze that broke out inside a room at a motel along Highway 85 in Riverdale on Oct. 31, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Fire started in a window air conditioning unit and was ruled accidental. Eight people were displaced, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters contained the blaze within 96 minutes, limiting damage to about $10,000.



Eight people were displaced Friday morning after a fire broke out inside a Riverdale motel room, officials said.

What we know:

Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services said crews were called to the scene around 9:45 a.m. at 7618 Highway 85. When firefighters arrived a minute later, they found heavy dark smoke coming from a single room.

Firefighters quickly launched an interior attack and advanced a hose line to the source of the blaze, which investigators later determined began in a window air conditioning unit. The fire was under control within 96 minutes and ruled accidental.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, but eight occupants were forced from their rooms.

A total of 26 personnel responded to the scene, including members of Battalion 3, several engine and ladder companies, a medic unit, and the department’s chaplain. Clayton County police also provided on-scene support.

The investigation is complete, according to fire officials.

What they're saying:

Officials said the property owner declined Red Cross assistance and is making private arrangements to relocate those affected. Estimated property damage was about $10,000.

"I’m proud of our firefighters for their rapid response and professionalism," Fire Chief Tim Sweat said. "Their quick actions kept this incident from spreading beyond the initial room and prevented further loss."